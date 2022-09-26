Kwik Trip Automates Space Planning & Inventory

LA CROSSE, Wis. — Kwik Trip Inc. is partnering with RELEX Solutions, a provider of unified retail planning solutions, to implement automated planograms, floor planning and supply chain optimization solutions.

Through the partnership, RELEX will service Kwik Trip's convenience stores throughout the Midwest United States to drive improved sales, inventory management, and operational efficiency with a solution that seamlessly combines central planning and store operations.

"We run a lean operation at Kwik Trip and need our planograms and demand forecasts to be both precise and easy to use for our central planners and store employees alike," said Jake Vogel, Kwik Trip's director of category management and procurement. "We're extremely impressed by RELEX's ability to produce highly optimized, automated, and accurate replenishment orders and space plans, as well as being a solution that allows for flexible interaction between our operations and merchandising teams."

According to Kwik Trip, it sought RELEX for its automated, artificial intelligence-driven solutions, which will reduce manual efforts in its stores and head office locations. Additionally, the convenience retailer will use RELEX's in-store mobile solution, which gives more personnel with a transparent view of store-level order proposals, planograms, and floor plans.

"RELEX is a tremendous tool and a natural fit for the convenience industry," said Carlos Victoria, senior vice president of sales, Americas for Atlanta-based RELEX Solutions. "RELEX’s AI-driven solution has a strong track record of optimizing forecasting and replenishment for fresh assortments, seasonal inventories, and even promotions. We're happy to partner with Kwik Trip and help them to reach their space planning goals, leading to a more convenient and pleasant customer experience."

Previously, La Crosse-based Kwik Trip handled its planograms and inventory forecasting and replenishment through legacy systems and spreadsheets. The RELEX partnership came as the c-store retailer needed a accurate, automated system to manage their more than 3,500 SKUs across 20 planning categories, at each of its 850 convenience store locations.

As technology advances, more retailers are shifting their operational efficiencies using AI-driven solutions. Earlier this year, Altoona, Pa.-based Sheetz Inc.partnered with RELEX to ensure an efficient flow of products from suppliers to stores, as well as support store growth and supply chain growth.

Last year, Des Moines-based Kum & Go also selected RELEX to help expand its existing merchandising capabilities to enable easier vendor collaboration and performance-driven assortment decisions.