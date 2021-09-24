Kwik Trip Becomes Title Sponsor for NASCAR Cup Series Race at Road America

LA CROSSE, Wis. — Kwik Trip Inc. will serve as the 2022 title sponsor for the NASCAR Cup Series race at Road America, switching places with 2021 title sponsor Jockey Made in America. The 2022 race will be known as the Kwik Trip 250 presented by Jockey Made in America.

The race will take place on Sunday, July 3. Official start times and broadcast details are yet to be determined.

"The opportunity to partner with a NASCAR Cup Series race at Road America is a thrill as race fans across Wisconsin and the Midwest flock to Elkhart Lake for this premier event. NASCAR fans are some of the most enthusiastic in all of sports… we look forward to sharing in the excitement next summer," said Kwik Trip Director of Marketing and Advertising Mark Meisner.

Kwik Trip's multi-year partnership with Road America also includes several shared multi-state marketing and promotional initiatives designed to help both entities increase brand awareness and promote their products throughout the Midwest and the racing community.

"Kwik Trip is a tremendous fit for Road America," said Mike Kertscher, Road America president and general manager. "They are an incredible brand, dedicated to the communities they serve. We feel that Kwik Trip will incorporate itself very well in the racing community through this partnership, and we are very excited to have them on board in such a prestigious capacity."

The NASCAR Cup Series features thrilling door-to-door and wheel-to-wheel action through stage racing, which ensures more highlight-reel moments during a race, increases the sense of urgency and emphasizes aggressive racing strategy, according to Road America. On race day, fans will get to see 2021 Road America winner Chase Elliott battle it out on a four-mile, 14-turn road circuit against future NASCAR stars such as Cole Custer, Tyler Reddick, Christopher Bell and Erik Jones, as well as superstars like Kyle Busch, Martin Truex Jr., and, on the storied four-mile, 14-turn road circuit.

Known as Kwik Trip in Minnesota and Wisconsin and as Kwik Star in Iowa, the La Crosse-based company operates more than 675 family-owned convenience stores.