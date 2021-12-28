Kwik Trip Celebrates 800th Store Milestone

LA CROSSE, Wis. — Kwik Trip Inc. hit the milestone of 800 convenience stores with the opening of its newest location in Holmen, Wis.

Located at 1760 Temte St. on the crossroads interchange of Highways 53 and 35, the store officially opens its doors at 5 a.m. on Dec. 30. An open house event is scheduled for Jan. 5 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. A ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held at 10 a.m. that day.

With the opening of its 800th store, Kwik Trip has doubled its store count in eight years. The retailer opened its 400th store in Chisago City, Minn., in 2013.

The Holmen location is a Generation 3 store that incorporates Kwik Trip's latest design and uses softer colors. The 9,000-square-foot site features a car wash and side diesel canopy for easier access. The canopy also has a non-ethanol fuel station for boats, campers and drivers pulling trailers.

Inside the store, customers can enjoy a small grocery market experience with food varieties delivered fresh daily, the company said.

Founded in 1965, La Crosse-based Kwik Trip is known as Kwik Trip in Minnesota and Wisconsin and as Kwik Star in Iowa.