Kwik Trip Cuts Ribbon On Employee Child Care Center

LA CROSSE, Wis. — Kwik Trip Inc., together with Bright Horizons, a provider of employer-sponsored child care, unveiled the Kwik Trip Kids Learning Center.

The on-site child care center at the company's headquarters in La Crosse allows Kwik Trip employees the opportunity to balance their work and family life, while providing early education for their children, according to Kwik Trip.

"As a family-owned company, we are always looking for innovative ways to take care of our coworkers. Finding child care has been a stressful challenge for our coworkers. Our new Kwik Trip Kids Learning Center will be an important and much appreciated benefit for our people," said Paula Buttner, benefits manager at Kwik Trip. "We are delighted to partner with Bright Horizons who have so much expertise in this area."

Operated in partnership with Bright Horizons, Kwik Trip Kids Learning Center serves a capacity of 168 children, ages six weeks through 12 years old.

The center features a Discovery Driven Learning approach to inspire curiosity, health and safety policies backed by experts, and educator-created curriculum to support school readiness, Bright Horizons stated.

"Bright Horizons is proud to partner with Kwik Trip to provide a high-quality child care center for their coworkers," said Tonya Glamann, regional manager at Bright Horizons. "We're excited to be a part of their children's first stage of learning here at the center. All our programs are geared to ensure children have the language, math, science and social skills they need for elementary school, and we're also able to help parents incorporate learning experiences in their children's home life as well."

Kwik Trip presented its plan for the Kwik Trip Kids Learning Center to the city's Commercial and Multi-Family Design Review Committee on Feb. 4. It is located at the former site of the La Crosse Wellness Center.

Founded in 1965, Kwik Trip operates more than 800 convenience stores in the Midwest. Its stores are known as Kwik Trip in Minnesota and Wisconsin, and as Kwik Star in Iowa.