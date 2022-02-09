Kwik Trip Unveils Plans to Open Employee Child Care Center

LA CROSSE, Wis. — Kwik Trip Inc. is stepping up to fulfill its employees' needs for child care by proposing the Kwik Trip Kids Learning Center.

The employee child care center would be located at 2839 Darling Court in La Crosse, the former site of the La Crosse Wellness Center.

The retailer presented its plan to the city's Commercial and Multi-Family Design Review Committee on Feb. 4, reported WKBT-TV.

"It's obviously something that's a challenge for a lot of people right now," said Bryan Novy, a representative for Kwik Trip. "This is something that we think will really help our coworkers, which in turn should help our community as well."

The Kwik Trip Kids Learning Center would have classrooms, a library, an art room, and enough space to serve 168 children with 40 staff members, according to Vantage Architects.

The convenience store operator purchased the building last fall. Kwik Trip did not provide details on a future timeline for the project.

Founded in 1965, La Crosse-based Kwik Trip operates 800 stores in the Midwest. Its stores are known as Kwik Trip in Minnesota and Wisconsin and as Kwik Star in Iowa.