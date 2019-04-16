Kwik Trip Gets Fresh With New Smoothie Program

LA CROSSE, Wis. — Whether it's building a test kitchen to increase its ability to innovate or teaming up with the Partnership for a Healthier America to expand the number of healthy options available to its customers, convenience store chain Kwik Trip Inc. has been working to improve its food and beverage offerings for years now.

One of its latest initiatives, the Fresh Blends smoothie program, was prompted not by focus group testing or executive brainstorming, but rather by a weeknight trip to a Target store in the middle of winter.

"I'm watching people go to Starbucks and get smoothies and frappes when it's that cold outside in Wisconsin," recalled Paul Servais, retail foodservice director at Kwik Trip. "I'm thinking this is for real — we've got to do something with this."

However, being inspired by what he saw at Starbucks didn't mean becoming Starbucks.

"In our Kwik Trip world, we like to do everything self-service," Servais said. This meant the retailer wouldn't launch a barista program just to add smoothies, but the problem was the specific self-serve technology the Kwik Trip team had in mind didn't exist yet.

Servais and his team solved this problem by teaming with Welbilt Inc., which manufactures the machine it uses today, and Beverage Innovations Inc., which creates the drink mixes. Welbilt had already worked with McDonald's on blended cup technology, but that unit involved manual positioning of the cup. Kwik Trip sought a fully automated process.

"It took a while because you're basically inventing something that doesn't exist," Servais said.

In the fall of 2017, 30 Fresh Blender smoothie machines were placed in 30 Kwik Trip stores for a test period, during which time they went through some redesigns and menu changes.

"We learned a lot in a year," Servais said. "We learned what the right menu of drinks was, we learned what sizes we needed, a lot of work around the speed and how long it takes to make things, maintenance on the machine."

Some of the changes were prompted by strategic thinking. The initial plan was to offer two cup sizes — 16 ounces and 20 ounces — but after McDonald's came out with a 12-ounce frappe for $2, Kwik Trip knew it had to compete at that size, so it changed its plans to accommodate the option of a 12-ounce cup.

In October 2018, Kwik Trip moved forward with a full rollout, installing the Fresh Blender machines in roughly 600 stores in just 10 weeks. Installation finished before that Christmas.

"Right now, we're charged with promoting this, sampling it and selling the heck out of it," Servais said. "And that's what we're doing."