Kwik Trip Introduces Line of Take-Home Meals

LA CROSSE, Wis. — Kwik Trip Inc. is now offering a line of Kitchen Cravings Take Home Meals. The line was designed with its' customers hectic lives in mind, according to the retailer.

"Our focus for Take Home Meals is Quality, Value, Convenience. We want to provide high quality, ready to heat and eat meal options at a great price," said Ray Monroe, director of commissary operations for Kwik Trip.

The convenience store chain's team worked to develop recipes from scratch for all menu items, then evaluated, selected, tweaked and improved, according to the company's website. Preparation includes considerable preparation by hand, including rubbing and smoking ribs; rolling meatballs; seasoning, grilling and baking chicken breasts; and more.

Take Home Meals are now prepared daily at its test kitchens in La Crosse. Each meal is individually packaged with full cooking instructions on the label.

La Crosse-based Kwik Trip operates more than 560 c-stores in Minnesota, Iowa and Wisconsin.