Kwik Trip Kicks Off Hiring Spree

LA CROSSE, Wis. — Kwik Trip Inc. plans to hire more than 3,000 new employees during its third-ever companywide Open Interview Day.

Upcoming companywide hiring events will take place both online and in-person. Dates for online events are Aug. 8, 22 and 26. An in-person event will take place Wednesday, Aug. 12 at every Kwik Trip and Kwik Star location.

For a complete list of dates and locations for upcoming hiring events, click here.

Kwik Trip's hiring events are open to those ages 16 and older. Potential employees can visit any Kwik Trip store from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. to complete an application and be interviewed on the same day.

According to WXOW, any employee hired during the companywide Open Interview Day will be placed at any of Kwik Trip's 700-plus Kwik Trip, Kwik Star, Tobacco Outlet Plus or Tobacco Outlet Plus Grocery stores in Wisconsin, Minnesota, and Iowa.

The c-store retailer noted two reasons for the hiring spree: an expansion of its fresh food options and the recent acquisition of fellow Wisconsin chain Stop-N-Go. The deal, which is expected to close in early December, includes 36 c-stores in southern Wisconsin and northern Illinois, as Convenience Store News previously reported.

Known as Kwik Trip in Minnesota and Wisconsin and as Kwik Star in Iowa, Kwik Trip operates more than 675 family-owned convenience stores.