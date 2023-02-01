Kwik Trip & MAPCO Earn Top Workplaces USA Recognition

NATIONAL REPORT — Two convenience store chains are being recognized by employee survey and research firm Energage among its 2023 Top Workplaces USA.

Kwik Trip Inc., headquartered in La Crosse, Wis., and Franklin, Tenn.,-based MAPCO came in at No. 24 and No. 90, respectively, on the annual ranking.

The Top Workplaces USA award celebrates nationally recognized companies that make the world a better place to work together by prioritizing a people-centered culture and giving employees a voice. The accolade is based entirely on feedback from an employee engagement survey completed by the employees of participating workplaces.

Known as Kwik Trip in Minnesota and Wisconsin, and as Kwik Star in Iowa, the convenience store and fuel retailer operates more than 800 locations and employs more than 34,000 coworkers.

Kwik Trip previously earned a Top Workplaces USA award in 2021, and received three Top Workplaces Regional awards in 2022, including Top Workplaces Des Moines Register, Top Workplaces Journal Sentinel and Top Workplaces Wisconsin State Journal.

2023 marks the second consecutive year MAPCO, operator of 300-plus c-stores across the Southeast, has made the annual Top Workplaces USA ranking. It also earned the regional Top Work Places Tennessean award in 2022.

"We continuously strive to foster a positive work culture at MAPCO and are honored to receive such recognition. What makes this even more meaningful is that it comes from our team members," said Frederic Chaveyriat, CEO of MAPCO. "MAPCO prides itself on a work environment that feels like family for our team, which in turn delivers the outstanding customer service that our stores are known for."

An equal opportunity employer, MAPCO offers all full- and part-time workers benefits and the flexibility to choose when and where they work, as well as how and when they get paid. MAPCO provides its team members with a dynamic, meaningful career supported by professional development opportunities, clear career paths and a priority to promote from within, according to the company.

Additionally, MAPCO team members are offered opportunities to effect positive change in the communities where they live and work. Through partnerships and donation programs, team members can contribute to furthering MAPCO's philanthropic mission of supporting youth physical, emotional, and mental wellbeing, it added.

To commemorate the Top Workplaces USA honor, MAPCO is hosting a companywide National Hiring Day on Wednesday, Feb. 8. Applicants will be guaranteed interviews. Current openings include retail, foodservice and management.

Those interested in applying are encouraged to stop by their nearest MAPCO location between 8:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. for ideal interview times or contact their local store for additional details. More information is available here.