Kwik Trip Plans to Enter Another Midwest State Next Year

LA CROSSE, Wis. — The new year will bring a new market for Kwik Trip Inc.

The convenience store retailer recently completed its site plan review process with city officials in Ironwood, Mich. The step brings Kwik Trip closer to opening in Michigan in 2022, reported TV6.com.

"All that is really left, is once they are starting construction, they can come in and get their general building permits," Ironwood Community Development Director Tom Bergman told the news outlet.

According to Bergman, Kwik Trip will build its large format convenience store on already zoned property on Cloverland Drive/US-2 in Ironwood.

The 24-hour c-store will feature products similar to other Midwest Kwik Trip stores, including fresh meat, produce and bakery, cold food and beverages, tobacco products, lottery, ice and propane. The forecourt will feature a 10-dispenser fuel area with a canopy and a two-lane diesel fueling canopy, the news outlet reported.



In site plan documents, Kwik Trip said the new store will create 25 to 30 new permanent jobs in the city, with a projected annual payroll of approximately $500,000.

The planned 18-week construction of the new Kwik Trip in Ironwood is tentatively set to begin in May 2022, TV6 added.

Known as Kwik Trip in Minnesota and Wisconsin and as Kwik Star in Iowa, the La Crosse-based company operates more than 675 family-owned convenience stores.