Kwik Trip Removing Pay-Inside Option for Fuel

LA CROSSE, Wis. — Kwik Trip Inc. is eliminating consumers' option to pay inside for fuel in an effort to improve customer service.

As of Jan. 3, guests across all of Kwik Trip's 700-plus locations will either have to pre-pay or pay at the pump for their fuel purchases vs. fill up and go inside the convenience store to pay, reported Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

"When our co-workers spend so much time watching the fuel islands for drive-offs, they can't really focus on guest service in the stores," said Kwik Trip spokesperson Dave Niemi.

According to Niemi, guests will still be able to use cash or checks to pre-pay inside before fueling up, with the ability to get a refund after filling up. Gift cards offer another alternative to debit or credit cards, allowing guests to pay for the exact price of their fuel without a hold placed on their account.

Side diesel fuel islands are excluded from the fuel payment change and will still have a pay-inside option.

La Crosse-based Kwik Trip is known as Kwik Trip in Minnesota and Wisconsin and as Kwik Star in Iowa.