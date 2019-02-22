Kwik Trip Taps New Renewable Fuel Source

LA CROSSE, Wis. — Kwik Trip's Verona, Wis., compressed natural gas (CNG) station will serve as one of the primary dispensers of renewable vehicle fuel generated by Dane County's landfill biogas project upon completion later in 2019.

The project will transform trash and cow manure into renewable fuel and inject it into an interstate transmission pipeline so it can be bought and sold to power fleets of CNG vehicles, according to a government announcement.

Through its partnership with the county, Kwik Trip will be able to dispense CNG fuel from the pipeline, sell it at the company's growing number of CNG stations, and power vehicles both locally and across the Midwest.

"Our project at the landfill will be a win for clean air as well as Dane County taxpayers," said County Executive Joe Parisi. "Dane County's partnership with Kwik Trip will enable our region to reap the benefits of the renewable fuel generated at the landfill."

The Dane County landfill biogas facility will displace three million gallons of fossil fuels in the first year of operation, with the number growing to four million gallons in future years. In addition to the environmental benefits, it is estimated that Dane County will generate enough revenue from the project to payback its $28 million cost of the project in just a few years, officials said.

"Kwik Trip is proud to partner with Dane County and Bluesource on this progressive, innovative, and collaborative sustainability initiative involving the transformation of the County's landfill biogas into the development of renewable natural gas," said David Ring, community relations manager at Kwik Trip. "We view this as a win-win partnership that will allow us to provide a cleaner fuel source for our customers and create a significant benefit for the environment in the form of reduced carbon emissions. This partnership makes a positive difference in the communities we serve and fits well with Kwik Trip's other integrated sustainability initiatives."

Kwik Trip already uses CNG to power its fleet of vehicles, which is composed of more than 80 percent natural gas vehicles that deliver products to stores daily. The convenience store chain offers CNG fuel at 21 locations in Wisconsin and 35 locations in total in the upper Midwest.

The partnership was made possible through Dane County's contract with Bluesource, which brings organizations together to monetize renewable energy and counts Kwik Trip as a client.

"As North America's oldest and largest environmental attribute developer, Bluesource is delighted and proud to partner with Dane County on this industry leading RNG project," said Kevin Townsend, chie commercial officer. "It's encouraging and rewarding to experience first-hand Dane County's leadership in bringing this project through to fruition."