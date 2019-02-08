Kwik Trip Tests Delivery Partnership at Select Wisconsin C-stores

LA CROSSE, Wis. — Kwik Trip Inc. is adding delivery through a partnership with EatStreet, giving customers the ability to order more than 400 items currently available in stores.

An initial pilot period launched Aug. 1 at convenience stores located at 1421 Monroe St. in downtown Madison and 530 West Ave in La Crosse, Wis..

Following the pilot, Kwik Trip plans to roll out the service in phases to multiple cities, including Eau Claire, Wausau and Appleton, Wis. The retailer will announce specific launch dates later this summer and in early fall.

"We've received numerous requests for delivery over the years," said David Jackson, digital marketing and loyalty manager for Kwik Trip. "We wanted to make sure we deliver the same quality our guests have come to expect in our stores, which is why we've partnered with EatStreet, another outstanding Wisconsin company, to finally make this happen."

Customers who order from the Madison and La Crosse stores will have free delivery through Aug. 14, and for a limited time, each order will include a free Pepsi product if the promo code KWIK is entered on EatStreet at checkout.

Items available for delivery include hot food and beverages, snacks, energy drinks and even ice cream. EatStreet offers real-time order tracking, group ordering and free delivery for new diners. The EatStreet mobile app is available in the Apple store and Google Play. Customers can also visit www.eatstreet.com.

"Kwik Trip is a Wisconsin icon, and from Glazers to Karuba Coffee, each product is insanely popular," said Matt Howard, EatStreet co-founder and CEO. "With those favorites delivered through EatStreet, you can fulfill all your Kwik Trip cravings without ever leaving the couch."

La Crosse-based Kwik Trip operates more than 560 c-stores in Minnesota, Iowa and Wisconsin.