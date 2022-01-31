Kwik Trip Unveils New Store Type

LA CROSSE, Wis. — Kwik Trip Inc. is growing its family of brands with the launch of Kwik Spirits. The new store format features a wide variety of products such as wine, liquor, beer and tobacco, including humidor cigars, roll-your-own, chewing tobacco, vape products and cigarettes.

Kwik Spirits stores can be found in Cloquet, Rush City, Byron and Owatonna, Minn.; Cumberland, Janesville (two stores) and Baraboo, Wis.; and Fort Dodge, Iowa.

The retailer did not say whether it has plans for future Kwik Spirits locations.

Kwik Trip is the second convenience store operator to add spirits offerings in the last year. Savannah, Ga.-based Parker's opened its first Parker's Spirits liquor store in February 2021, as Convenience Store News reported.

Founded in 1965, La Crosse-based Kwik Trip is known as Kwik Trip in Minnesota and Wisconsin and as Kwik Star in Iowa. It operates 800 stores in the Midwest.