Kwik Trip/Kwik Star's Loyalty Program Hits 1M Members

The variety of rewards available include long-time favorites like Nature's Touch dairy products and Kwikery Bake Shop sweet goods, to new and limited-edition vendor items.

Rewards are always changing to keep things fresh and ensure there is always something for everyone, according to Kwik Trip.

"The Kwik Rewards program has allowed us to engage with our guests in ways we've never been able to before. From visit rewards to fuel discounts, each member is able to find unique value with Kwik Rewards," said David Jackson, digital marketing and loyalty manager at Kwik Trip.

Kwik Rewards will roll out new sweepstakes and partnerships through the summer.

Kwik Trip/Kwik Star is a family-owned convenience store chain operating almost 600 locations in Wisconsin, Minnesota and Iowa.