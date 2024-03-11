Lawmakers Reach Out to Convenience Industry Over Sales of Illegal Vapor Products

Under the law, no tobacco product — including alternative nicotine delivery systems such as electronic cigarettes or vaping devices — can legally enter the market for sale without having first received authorization by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) that the product is "appropriate for the protection of public health."

"As [Senate] chairs … we are working with the Department of Justice, FDA, and other agencies, to ensure adequate enforcement of federal laws to protect public health and prevent the unauthorized sale of tobacco products," the letter stated. "We strongly encourage your company to ensure compliance with federal laws to prevent youth use of harmful tobacco products and protect your company from liability."

The retailers targeted in the letter included major chains, including 7-Eleven Inc., Casey’s General Stores Inc. and Wawa Inc., as well as large distributors, including Amcon Distributing Co. and McLane Co. Inc.

The majority of the addressed retailers had previously received warning letters and civil monetary penalties (CMPs) from the FDA within the past year for selling e-cigarettes to underage purchasers.

As of Feb. 15 of this year, the FDA had issued more than 440 warning letters to and filed 100 CMPs against retailers for selling unauthorized tobacco products.

The full list of retailers addressed by the senators may be found here.