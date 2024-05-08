Legion Technologies Receives $50M Investment Boost to Drive Growth

"Legion was founded to turn hourly jobs into good jobs by simultaneously streamlining labor operations and improving the employee experience. This new capital not only reinforces the importance of our purpose but it validates our ability to bring that purpose to life," said Sanish Mondkar, Legion founder and CEO. "The intelligently automated, employee-centric nature of Legion's solution has pushed us to the forefront of the industry, and, with the addition of this funding, we can further invest in creating a better experience for hourly employees on a global scale."

Among other projects, Legion plans to augment its InstantPay product with new features and updates to optimize labor operations, generate more accurate staffing schedules, reduce time spent by managers on administration and ease compliance with labor laws around the world.

The new investment will also potentially allow Legion to support the company's growing international customer base while enhancing its footprint across the markets it already serves. This will include the launch of a European GTM team and reinforcing its U.S. operations with a deeper investment in the manufacturing and healthcare sectors.

The raise comes as Legion has racked up some significant industry accolades, including award wins from the Business Intelligence Group, Brandon Hall Technology and the Webbys. In the last year, the company also entered into a formal partnership with SAP SE that enables integration between SAP SuccessFactors and the Legion platform.

Piper Sandler served as financial advisor for Legion on the transaction, while Jefferies served as financial advisor to Riverwood Capital.

One of the fastest-growing private companies in America according to the Inc. 5000, Legion Technologies creates workforce management platforms which enable businesses to maximize labor efficiency and employee engagement simultaneously. Its AI-native platform is intelligent, automated and employee-centric.

Additional investors in the organization include Norwest Venture Partners, Stripes, First Round Capital, XYZ Ventures, Webb Investment Network, Workday Ventures and NTT DOCOMO Ventures.