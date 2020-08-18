Liberty Travel Plazas Unveils a Playful New Name & Brand Identity

SCRANTON, Pa. — Liberty Travel Plazas is unveiling a new name and brand identity, Onvo, reinforcing the company's commitment to providing guests with a friendly and memorable experience.

Founded in 1988 in Tunkhannock, Pa., by Sonny Singh and Andy Aulakh, Onvo is a hospitality business that serves traveling motorists through a network of businesses, including 32 travel plazas and gas stations, 23 quick-service and full-service restaurants, and five hotels located throughout northeastern and central Pennsylvania. Recently, the company branched into neighboring upstate New York.

"While our old identity served us well over the past 30-plus years, it was time for us to update our brand to something that reflected our dedication to delivering experiences that leave our guests happy and fulfilled. I truly believe we’ve done that with Onvo," said Aulakh, Onvo’s chief business development officer.

The new identity and branding for Onvo includes multiple elements: a new name and logo, a fully redesigned website, a refreshed loyalty program, an updated store design, and a new mascot named Onvo.

Remodeling of key stores will begin later this fall. All sites are expected to be remodeled by the end of next summer. All locations will remain open throughout the remodeling process, the company noted.