Little General Stores Grows Its Partnership With Dunkin'

Fontalbert thanked Little General Stores for investing in the town. "We've always been proud of Little General and they do a great service for all of the hard-working people around town."

Located at 10410 MacCorkle Ave., the addition doubled the retailer's footprint, with the site also featuring a remodeled Subway restaurant. As a part of the renovation, the company added Tesla Supercharger stations, high flow diesel pumps and a diesel fueling area featuring diesel exhaust fluid, as well as an expanded lot allowing for easier access for large trucks.

"On behalf of the Kanawha County Commission, I want to thank Little General for investing in Marmet. …I know that great things can happen here," Slotnick said.

Headquartered in Beckley, Little General Stores operates more than 100 convenience stores in West Virginia and Ohio. The company is known for its large-format footprints with quick-service restaurants from national brands such as Subway, Arby's, Godfather's Pizza and Burger King.