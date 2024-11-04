 Skip to main content

Little General Stores Grows Its Partnership With Dunkin'

The c-store retailer now operates 12 Dunkin' locations in West Virginia.
Amanda Koprowski
Dunkin Ribbon Cutting at the Little General Store in Marmet West Virginia

BECKLEY, W.Va. — Little General Stores Inc. and Dunkin' expanded their partnership with the official grand opening of the coffee and doughnut shop at the convenience retailer's Marmet, W.Va., location. 

Area leaders, customers and staff gathered for a ribbon cutting on Oct. 29 where they heard from an array of speakers, including members of the Charleston Area Alliance; Marmet Mayor David Fontalbert; Kanawha County Commissioner Marc Slotnick; and a representative from Congresswoman Carol Miller's office. 

"This is the fourth Dunkin' we've built in Kanawha County," said Little General Stores President Greg Darby. "We continue to grow and are planning another Dunkin' in south Charleston. We are proud to operate 12 Dunkin' locations in the state of West Virginia and proud to be here in Marmet."

Fontalbert thanked Little General Stores for investing in the town. "We've always been proud of Little General and they do a great service for all of the hard-working people around town."

Located at 10410 MacCorkle Ave., the addition doubled the retailer's footprint, with the site also featuring a remodeled Subway restaurant. As a part of the renovation, the company added Tesla Supercharger stations, high flow diesel pumps and a diesel fueling area featuring diesel exhaust fluid, as well as an expanded lot allowing for easier access for large trucks.  

"On behalf of the Kanawha County Commission, I want to thank Little General for investing in Marmet. …I know that great things can happen here," Slotnick said. 

Headquartered in Beckley, Little General Stores operates more than 100 convenience stores in West Virginia and Ohio. The company is known for its large-format footprints with quick-service restaurants from national brands such as Subway, Arby's, Godfather's Pizza and Burger King.

