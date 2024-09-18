Local Charities Score With Friendly Sheetz & QuikTrip Wager

ALTOONA, Pa., and TULSA, Okla. — The Kansas City Royals emerged victorious in the team's series against the Pittsburgh Pirates, and as a result, Sheetz Inc. will be making a donation of $20,000 to the Royals Literacy League.

This donation is part of a friendly challenge between Sheetz and QuikTrip Corp., the patch partners of the Pirates and Royals, respectively. Ahead of the series, the two brands took to social media to raise the stakes with a mutual wager: if the Pirates won the series, QuikTrip would donate $20,000 to the Special Olympics Pennsylvania. If the Royals won, Sheetz would contribute $20,000 to the Royals Literacy League.

In the spirit of cooperation, both Sheetz and QuikTrip will be donating to each other's respective charities.