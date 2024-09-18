Local Charities Score With Friendly Sheetz & QuikTrip Wager
"Even though the Pirates lost this series, we're honored to support such a meaningful cause on behalf of QuikTrip," said Travis Sheetz, president and CEO at Sheetz. "The Royals Literacy League is making a lasting impact on young students, and we're proud to contribute to their efforts."
The Royals Literacy League, an initiative of The Kansas City Royals and the Royals Foundation, is dedicated to inspiring a love for reading and promoting literacy among elementary-aged students in Kansas City public schools.
"While we are happy to accept friendly bragging rights, QuikTrip will also donate $20,000 to Special Olympics Pennsylvania in recognition of the long history that both companies have of supporting their communities," said QuikTrip Corporate Communications Manager Aisha Jefferson.
Sheetz has been a dedicated supporter of the Special Olympics for more than 30 years, while QuikTrip has invested five percent of its annual net profits into charitable organizations since its founding, supporting education, first responders and military families within the communities it serves.
Established in 1952 in Altoona, Sheetz is one of America's fastest-growing family-owned and -operated convenience store chains with more than 25,000 employees and 730 stores, including 70 locations in the Pittsburgh area.
Founded in 1958 and headquartered in Tulsa, QuikTrip operates more than 1,000 stores across 17 states and employs more than 31,000 associates.