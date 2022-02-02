Lone Star Food Stores Receives Hometown Accolades

SHERMAN, Texas — Lone Star Food Stores took home three coveted "Best of Texoma" awards in the following categories: Best Gas Station, Best Restrooms and Best Locally-Owned Business: Denison, Sherman and Van Alstyne. The winners were announced in late 2021.

Best of Texoma is a local contest hosted by the Herald Democrat newspaper, which is based in Sherman and Denison, Texas, near the Oklahoma state border. The voting period lasted for two weeks, followed by a vote-tallying period.

Lone Star Foods was notified of its award victories during the retailer's annual holiday party.

"Our people work hard each day to exceed our customers' expectations when they come to a Lone Star Food Store," said Diane McCarty, CEO of Lone Star Food Stores. "We have clean, modern, safe facilities staffed with friendly folks who strive to make an ordinary trip to fuel up or grab a bite to eat an 'EXTRAordinary' experience.

"We are very proud to receive these coveted awards again this year because the recognition from the local communities helps us know that our efforts are valued by our customers," McCarty continued. "Lone Star Food Stores is grateful to the thousands of people who visit our stores each month and have allowed our company to grow and serve the Texomaland area for 40 years."

Lone Star Food Stores is part of Sherman-based Douglass Distributing Retail Co. It operates a chain of 23 convenience stores, eight quick-serve restaurants and one liquor store in the northern Texas region, several of which are close to the Oklahoma border.