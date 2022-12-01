Looking at Innovation Through the Lens of StrasGlobal

TEMPLE, Texas — The convenience channel is both lauded for being a disruptor when it comes to innovation and viewed by some retail experts as a laggard.

Eva Strasburger, president of StrasGlobal, a privately held retail consulting, operations and management provider serving the small-format retail industry, believes it's a fair assessment as there have been years of time in between the introduction of new products and services.

Since the onset of COVID-19, c-stores have been getting more credit for their embrace of innovation. However, Strasburger questions whether it's really the convenience store industry that is innovating, or rather is it that convenience retailing itself is changing?

For example, she points to c-store retailers being lauded for installing drive-thrus. "We had drive-thru c-stores back in the 1980s, so is that innovation, or just bringing back an old way of doing business as a reaction to the need for social distancing during COVID?" she posed.

Strasburger's definition of innovation is any novel creation that adds value and saves time, stress or money. "Convenience retailing is now, more than ever before, about convenience and the value proposition for the customer," she told Convenience Store News. "With online delivery offerings, the physical location is less important than what the c-store's unique offering is to its customers. The nimbler you are to react to what's going on and how you're interpreting 'convenient' retailing is what will define your success."

Overall, she views the c-store industry as not aligning well with innovation up to now because the business is based on small margins and high volumes, and is focused on the details of retailing. Innovation is difficult and requires one to step back and look at the bigger picture to recognize the needs and tackle the problems, she explained.

"The innovators in our industry now were already operating differently from the norm, or are disruptors who have joined our industry. They have been able to identify the gaps, create the solutions, and figure out what resources they require to put them in place. It's a process that is fuzzy, messy and hard," Strasburger said.

Accelerated Innovation, Added Value

Reacting to the intricacies of the coronavirus, StrasGlobal introduced a COVID-19 Response Plan last spring, a blueprint of actionable items that the convenience store industry's small operators could implement.

"We found that our COVID-19 Response Plan was particularly informative and valuable for small operators who did not have the resources available to many large regional chains. It motivated us to expand our reach and value in the marketplace," Strasburger said.