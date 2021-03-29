Loop Neighborhood Expands Plant-Based Menu

FREMONT, Calif. — Loop Neighborhood is expanding its plant-based offerings by adding Alpha Foods' Alpha Dog, an all-American, plant-based hot dog, at all locations. The rollout follows a successful market test that took place in October 2020.

Alpha Foods offers a broad portfolio of plant-based foods designed to satisfy today's flexitarian consumers. Products range from convenient grab-and-go items to core proteins. The protein-packed, entirely vegan Alpha Dog is free of GMOs, palm oil, meat and dairy products.

"The Alpha Dog is just another step in expanding our wide array of sustainable, plant-based offerings," said Loop President and CEO Varish Goyal. "We're excited to continue to be on the cutting edge of what a convenience store is and can be, and we won't stop until we've made healthy food easy and accessible for everyone."

The expanded availability of the Alpha Dog showcases both brands' continued commitment to offering high-end, health-conscious options in a convenience store format, proving that nutrition and convenience are not mutually exclusive, according to the companies.

"Along with our partners at Loop, we are determined to show people and the industry that plant-based, better-for-you foods have a proven place in convenient to-go foodservice formats," said Lisa Will, vice president of sales at Alpha Foods. "As an innovative plant-based brand, our team at Alpha Foods is excited and eager to work with partners like Loop to find the white space where Alpha Foods can meet the needs of our ever-evolving plant-based and flexitarian customers."

Loop Neighborhood operates more than 40 stores across northern California.