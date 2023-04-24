Loop Neighborhood Market Adds Ultrafast EV Chargers

FREMONT, Calif. — Loop Neighborhood Market expanded its partnership with FreeWire Technologies to introduce the Boost Chargers to the convenience store operator's existing locations, beginning with the Fremont site.

"At Loop Neighborhood Market, we believe the transition into zero-emission and lowering our carbon footprint is of utmost importance in today's world," said Loop CEO Varish Goyal. "We are most excited to integrate FreeWire's leading edge Boost Chargers into our Loop locations, helping our customers save time while being more energy efficient."

Compatible with all Level 3 EVs and Tesla vehicles (with an adapter), Boost Chargers include payment terminals that are located directly on the charger itself or through the EV Connect app, creating a seamless charging and payment experience for customers, according to FreeWire.

Other features of the Boost Charger include:

An ultrafast charger and integrated lithium-ion battery pack with 160kWh of total energy storage capacity and battery management system;

Simultaneous charging for two EVs at each station;

Low-power input that, according to FreeWire, can minimize energy costs by up to 70 percent, and can be deployed just about anywhere without needing grid connection upgrades; and

A space efficient design that takes up five times less ground space than traditional fast chargers.

FreeWire previously contracted with Road Ranger to provide EV charging stations, installing the c-store retailer's first station in Waco, Texas. The company will be providing a total of 12 chargers to Road Ranger throughout the rest of the year.

Founded in 2014, FreeWire Technologies provides ultra-fast EV charging and energy management solutions to Fortune 100 companies, commercial and utility customers, fleets, retail locations, and gas stations across North America and Europe.

San Francisco-based Loop Neighborhood acts as an all-in-one convenience store and marketplace, operating 51 stores across both northern and southern California. Loop Marketplace supports active and healthy lifestyles by carrying organic, natural and gluten-free products, along with items more specifically targeted to female and millennial customers. Additionally, each location offers seating areas equipped with Wi-Fi to further enhance the experience.