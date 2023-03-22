Road Ranger Begins to Add Electric Vehicle Charging Stations

SCHAUMBERG, Ill. — Road Ranger Travel Center partnered with FreeWire, a provider of ultra-fast electric vehicle (EV) charging and energy management solutions, to offer alternative fueling options to motorists.

Road Ranger welcomed the first of many EV boost charging stations to their Waco, Texas, location on March 8. Four machines were commissioned, giving the site the ability to charge up to eight vehicles at one time.

In conjunction with Road Ranger's sustainability initiative, the company has committed to the purchase of 12 stations, which will be deployed across six sites in 2023. The subsequent commitment is expected to double in the coming years.

"Our goal is to provide the consumer with the energy they need to keep them going. As we continue to grow, adding EV charging to the already long list of amenities Road Ranger has to offer is very exciting," said Marko Zaro, CEO of Road Ranger.

Road Ranger joins a growing list of convenience stores and travel centers investing in the future of electric vehicles. Earlier in the month, Irving, Texas-based 7-Eleven Inc. rolled out 7Charge, its proprietary charging network, while last year Pennsylvania-based Wawa partnered with EVgo to expand its fast charging stations. Meanwhile, both Lake Jackson, Texas-based Buc-ee’s and Oklahoma City-based Love's have plans to expand their EV networks in conjunction with the builds.

"While we were not the first in our industry to join the EV community, it's exciting to be a part of such a remarkable step forward, not only in Road Ranger's history but in the future of fueling. Ensuring we offer fueling alternatives is just another way to show the community how much we care about our future together," said Ryan Arnold, vice president of marketing at Road Ranger.

By using an internal integrated lithium-ion battery pack and battery management system to increase the speed of the charge instead of directly using grid power, the Road Ranger EV chargers can deliver approximately 200 miles in 15 minutes, allowing motorists to get back on the road quickly. Two EVs can use each machine simultaneously.

The stations are compatible with all Level 3 EVs, as well as Tesla vehicles with an adapter.

With 43 travel stops across seven states, Schaumberg-based Road Ranger is the fourth-largest travel center chain in the United States. Locations can be found on major highways in Illinois, Wisconsin, Iowa, Missouri, Indiana, Arkansas and Texas. As the plan for growth continues, it will soon expand to neighboring states.