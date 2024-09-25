Loop Neighborhood Market Boosts Pricing Strategy

"As we continue to innovate and redefine the convenience retail experience, it's essential that we stay ahead of the curve when it comes to competitive pricing," said Loop CEO Varish Goyal. "Our partnership with Engage3 enables us to harness the power of real-time data and advanced price intelligence to better serve our customers. By aligning our pricing strategy with their expectations, we can not only maintain our commitment to offering fresh, high-quality products but also strengthen the trust and loyalty we've built over the years. This collaboration is a key step in ensuring that Loop remains a leader in both value and customer experience."

Loop focuses on supporting healthy lifestyles through organic, natural and gluten-free items while providing a welcoming space where customers can relax or work using the retailer's high-speed internet.

"We're thrilled to partner with Loop Neighborhood Market," said Edris Bemanian, Engage3 cofounder and CEO. "With our near real-time competitive intelligence feeds, Loop will be able to better understand their competitive landscape and take full control of their pricing strategy. We look forward to supporting them in delivering exceptional value to their customers."

Fremont-based Loop Neighborhood Market acts as an all-in-one convenience store and marketplace, operating more than 50 stores across the Bay Area, Sacramento and southern California.