Loop Neighborhood Opens Frictionless Convenience Store

SAN FRANCISCO — Loop Neighborhood Market is kicking off the new year with the opening of an autonomous convenience store and gas station in Silicon Valley.

The San Francisco-based retailer tapped AiFi for its Autonomous Store Platform, which it is implementing at its Shell gas station in Campbell, Calif. According to AiFi, it is the only autonomous gas station convenience store in the world.

The c-store in the heart of Silicon Valley is based on AiFi's modular NanoStore template, stocking 150 SKUs. Open 24 hours a day starting in January, the Loop store will feature walk-in/walk-out shopping with instant receipts when customers exit the store.

The retailer plans to partner with AiFi to open more gas station NanoStores in the coming months. In addition, it will implement the AiFi Autonomous Store Platform to Loop's existing neighborhood convenience stores, according to AiFi.

"The new autonomous Loop Neighborhood store is a wonderful step forward for our store brand. We strive to deliver a satisfying, enjoyable and convenient experience to our customers every time they enter one of our stores, and the AiFi Autonomous Store Platform meets the needs and demands of our customers," said Varish Goyal, president of Loop Neighborhood.

"The fast, frictionless process is delightful and helps customers get what they need to move on with their day. We're thrilled to be introducing this new approach and working with AiFi to make it happen," he added.

Loop Neighborhood Market's portfolio comprises more than 30 convenience stores in California.