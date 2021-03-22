Loop Neighborhood Turns to Algorithms to Amplify Customer Engagement

SAN FRANCISCO — Loop Neighborhood is teaming up with an algorithmic customer engagement company to deliver personalized omnichannel customer engagement.

Through its pact with Algonomy, the retailer will be able to engage each of its customers in real-time with relevant messages based on their behavior and transaction history.

"As we continue to re-imagine and innovate our business model, we're committed to investing in new-age technology-driven customer experiences. Algonomy's market-leading AI technology enables personalized marketing campaigns with maximum precision and minimal effort. The solution fits our strategy perfectly and will better position us to meet the needs of our customers in the digital era," said Pervez Pir, chief operating officer at Loop Neighborhood.

Algonomy's solution leverages machine learning algorithms to drive personalized customer engagement across the entire customer journey on any channel. Loop can promote weekly offers, embed a customer's savings dashboard, distribute personalized newsletters and offer curated bundles that appeal to each individual recipient, according to Algonomy.

"Loop Neighborhood is an innovator in the c-store segment and is leading the c-store evolution by bringing together contactless shopping, mobile marketing and omni-channel customer engagement to deliver highly personalized and relevant customer experiences. We are thrilled to partner with Loop in accelerating their digital transformation journey," said Sivakumar Hariharaiyer, senior vice president, North America & Europe at Algonomy.

San Francisco-based Loop Neighborhood operates approximately 120 stores in California.