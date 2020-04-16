Louisiana Small Operator Seeks to Partner With Local Businesses to Overcome COVID-19 Challenges 

GONZALES, La. — Marathon Gas Station Management is hoping to overcome challenges posed by COVID-19 by partnering with local businesses.

The Gonzales-based convenience store retailer is hoping to sell products from local businesses such as florists, pet stores and restaurants while their stores are temporarily closed. The company's management service StrasGlobal is implementing this measure as part of their COVID-19 response plan, reported brproud.com.

"The plan underscores our commitment to protecting the safety of our employees and customers, but also our desire to serve the communities surrounding them," the company said in a statement. "We want to connect with local restaurants and other retailers, as well as producers of fresh foods like farmers, to create partnerships to sell their products in our stores for the benefit of their employees and our customers."

The c-store and gas stations are located at 1540 East Highway 30 and 13245 LA 44.

"By selling their food and their products through our stores we hope that we can help them maintain some resemblance of a business they have had in the past," StrasGlobal President Roy Strasburger said.

The Marathon-branded operator is also looking to hire staff in the community who may have been furloughed or lost their jobs due to COVID-19, the news outlet reported.

It is also taking extra measures to keep customers and employees safe, including:

Signs displayed on the gas pumps letting customers know they can go inside to get a pair of gloves before touching the pump handles;

Plexiglass guards installed at the registers;

Floor decals reminding customers to social distance;

Five people are allowed in the store at a time, and sanitation products are displayed at the register for customers use; and

Employees will begin wearing masks, gloves and disposable gowns this week.

Additionally, the company hopes to offer curbside delivery and home delivery systems soon, as well as sell proprietary gift cards in denominations of $1, $5, $10 and $20 to purchase for those in need.