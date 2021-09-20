Love's Adds Roughly 100 New Items to Its Mobile to Go Zone

OKLAHOMA CITY — Love's Travel Stops expanded its Mobile to Go Zone offerings to more than 100 items at more than 400 locations across the country, giving it the largest selection of technology on the highway, according to the travel center operator.

The Mobile to Go Zone has offerings for both professional drivers and regular travelers.

"While it's known that Love's carries the latest technology available for professional drivers, it's not as well known that we have several options for the casual driver as well," said Mark Romig, director of merchandising for Love's. "From phone chargers to CB radios and everything in between, we have the technology our customers need to make their drive successful."

The expansion includes:

Bluetooth neckband earbuds

Quad wall chargers

Wireless charging pads for every phone type

Over-the-head Bluetooth headsets

Wireless in-ear headsets

GPS

CB radios

Oklahoma City-based Love's Travel Stops & Country Stores operates a network of more than 560 locations in 41 states. It also has more than 410 truck service centers, which include Speedco and Love's Truck Care locations.