Love's Adds Shower Data to Mobile App

OKLAHOMA CITY — Love's Travel Stops & Country Stores is giving professional truck drivers the ability to better plan where they take showers while on the road with an update to the travel center operator's mobile app.

The Love's Connect mobile app now features a "busy times" graph which shows shower traffic based on historic data that each Love's location typically receives every hour of the day. Love's is the only travel stop network with this mobile app feature, the company stated.

"Planning an efficient route is of utmost importance for our customers, which is why we developed this new app feature," said Jerry Hamm, senior manager of customer technology and innovation. "This is an exciting piece of technology that we believe will improve our customer’s experience as they drive across the country."

According to Love's, the busy times graph idea came from feedback it received from drivers who said they wanted a better way to plan when to stop for a shower. The app already allows drivers to check in for a shower at a Love’s location and skip the fuel desk.

Other current app features include:

The ability to view Love's and Speedco store details;

An enhanced route planner;

An improved roadside assistance screen that links to nearby Love's Truck Tire Care locations;

Fuel pump activation from drivers' trucks with Love's mobile pay; and

Management of My Love Rewards account.

Based in Oklahoma City, Love's operates more than 490 locations in 41 states. The travel center operator is No. 23 on the 2019 Convenience Store News Top 100 report.