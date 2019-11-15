Love's Appoints Its First-Ever Chief Culture Officer

OKLAHOMA CITY — Love's Travel Stops & Country Stores introduces its first-ever chief culture officer.

Jenny Love Meyer was promoted to executive vice president, chief culture officer. Her appointment comes on the heels of Love's rapid growth and expansion. Love's operates more than 500 locations and has 25,000 employees in 41 states. In 2019 alone, the company added about 5,400 new employees and 26 locations.

"As we continue our rapid growth, it's imperative that we sustain our unique culture throughout the organization," said Shane Wharton, Love's president. "Jenny is well-respected by store and corporate employees alike and is the perfect person to cultivate and spread our culture in all facets of the business."

Love Meyer will ensure the company's culture is spread across the entire employee experience by developing long-term strategies and sponsor crucial initiatives to promote and sustain a culture of excellent customer service and support of one another, the company stated.

"Creating the chief culture officer position is a large investment in our number one asset — our team," Love Meyer said. "We already have great people throughout our organization. By increasing our focus on culture, we’ll help ensure a very strong work environment for our employees. Excellent customer experiences are created by cultures that celebrate their employees."

Love Meyer began her career at Love's in 1991, serving in business and operational management roles. In 1998, she began leading Love's communications team. She'll continue leading the communications and meeting and events teams.

Currently, Love Meyer is the chair of the board of governors for Children's Miracle Network Hospitals, serves on the Children's Miracle Network Hospitals board of trustees, the Greater Oklahoma City Chamber board of directors, and the Oklahoma City Community Foundation board as a trustee.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Oklahoma City, Love's remains family-owned and operated company.