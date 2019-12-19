Love's & Bojangles' Form National Franchise Development Partnership

OKLAHOMA CITY — Love's Travel Stops & Country Stores will bring the Bojangles' brand to four new states through a new national franchise development agreement.

The deal includes 40 new Bojangles' restaurants inside Love's locations in Illinois, Oklahoma, Arkansas and Mississippi.

"We are excited to offer our customers another delicious and fresh food option while they're on the road," said Joe Cotton, director of restaurant services for Love's. "Bringing Bojangles' to our home state of Oklahoma along with Arkansas, Mississippi and Illinois is something we're happy to be a part of."

A dedicated Bojangles'-trained Love's team will manage the locations, ensuring that fans of the chicken and biscuits brand receive the familiar high-quality menu items they know and love, the company said.

"We know that Bojangles' fans are frequently on the road for work, managing family activities or getting ready for tailgating adventures," said Jose Costa, chief development officer for Bojangles'. "Whether for breakfast, lunch or dinner, we want to be able to combine a great Southern meal with a fast and easy way to refuel and get back on the road. Love's is the perfect partner to deliver this experience, with our similar commitments to industry leading operations, excellent customer service and quality facilities."

Oklahoma City-based Love's travel stop network comprises 500 locations in 41 states. It has more than 350 truck service centers, which include on-site and standalone Speedco and Love's Truck Tire Care locations. The company is No. 23 on the 2019 Convenience Store News Top 100 report.