Press enter to search
Close search

Love's Branded Product Line Expands With New Candy & Beverage Offerings

Press enter to search
Close search
Open Menu

Love's Branded Product Line Expands With New Candy & Beverage Offerings

08/05/2020

OKLAHOMA CITY — Love's Travel Stops & Country Stores is expanding its branded product line to include new candy and bottled water options.

Launched in June 2019, Love's Travel Snacks debuted with the original candy line offering gummy bears, gummy worms, sour gummy worms, fruity orange slices, starlight mints, French burnt peanuts, flavorful peach rings, cherry sours and assorted fruit slices. 

New candy flavors include sour watermelon jacks, saltwater taffy, apple rings, watermelon rings, sour belts and frosted heart pretzels.

"We listen to what our customers want and what they want is superior products at competitive prices," said Mark Romig, director of merchandising for Love's. "Based off customer feedback, we've added new candy options this year and removed two that didn’t resonate. We’ll continue to introduce new products to keep our shelves stocked to get our customers back on the road quickly."

In addition, the company recently introduced Love's Premium Water, which has electrolytes added for taste and health and comes in a 100 percent recyclable bottle. The water comes in a variety of sizes and can be purchased in a 24-pack case.

"These lines represent Love's entrepreneurial culture of pushing for new products and services to better serve customers," Romig said.

Oklahoma City-based Love's operates more than 520 locations in 41 locations.

Related Topics

You May Also Like

Love's logo
Candy & Snacks
Love's Launches Private Label Snack Line
Trolli Sour Brite Mystery Night Crawlers
Candy & Snacks
Trolli Sour Brite Mystery Night Crawlers
New Products and Promotions
Ring Pop Gummy Gems
Peatos FB invite
Candy & Snacks
The Top Five Trends Spotted at Sweets & Snacks Expo 2018