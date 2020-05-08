Love's Branded Product Line Expands With New Candy & Beverage Offerings

OKLAHOMA CITY — Love's Travel Stops & Country Stores is expanding its branded product line to include new candy and bottled water options.

Launched in June 2019, Love's Travel Snacks debuted with the original candy line offering gummy bears, gummy worms, sour gummy worms, fruity orange slices, starlight mints, French burnt peanuts, flavorful peach rings, cherry sours and assorted fruit slices.

New candy flavors include sour watermelon jacks, saltwater taffy, apple rings, watermelon rings, sour belts and frosted heart pretzels.

"We listen to what our customers want and what they want is superior products at competitive prices," said Mark Romig, director of merchandising for Love's. "Based off customer feedback, we've added new candy options this year and removed two that didn’t resonate. We’ll continue to introduce new products to keep our shelves stocked to get our customers back on the road quickly."

In addition, the company recently introduced Love's Premium Water, which has electrolytes added for taste and health and comes in a 100 percent recyclable bottle. The water comes in a variety of sizes and can be purchased in a 24-pack case.

"These lines represent Love's entrepreneurial culture of pushing for new products and services to better serve customers," Romig said.

Oklahoma City-based Love's operates more than 520 locations in 41 locations.