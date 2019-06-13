Press enter to search
Close search

Love's Launches Private Label Snack Line

Press enter to search
Close search
Open Menu

Love's Launches Private Label Snack Line

06/13/2019
Love's logo

OKLAHOMA CITY — Love's Travel Stops & Country Stores is the latest convenience store and travel center operator to enter the private label snack line arena with Love's Travel Snacks.

Launched June 12, the line includes gummy bears, gummy worms, sour gummy worms, fruity orange slices, starlight mints, French burnt peanuts, flavorful peach rings, cherry sours and assorted fruit slices. Paying tribute to Love' heritage, the sour cherries are in the shape of hearts.

Each bag of Love's Travel Snacks sells for $1.69. Starting June 25, the bags will be available for an everyday low price of two bags for $3.

"Stopping at Love's has become even sweeter for drivers across the country," said Wade Hollis, senior manager of category buyers for merchandise at Love's. "This line provides our customers good value, innovative flavors and offers they can't find anywhere else. These products further define our commitment to highway hospitality and being the one-stop shop for travel needs."

The travel center operator plans to add more items to the Love's Travel Snacks line in the future.

Oklahoma City-based Love’s operates 480 locations in 41 states.

RELATED TOPICS

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Trolli Sour Brite All-Star Mix
Candy & Snacks
Trolli Sour Brite All-Star Mix
Peatos FB invite
Candy & Snacks
The Top Five Trends Spotted at Sweets & Snacks Expo 2018
New Products and Promotions
Yo-Kai Watch Gummies
New Products and Promotions
Jelly Belly Harry Potter Line Extensions