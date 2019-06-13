Love's Launches Private Label Snack Line

OKLAHOMA CITY — Love's Travel Stops & Country Stores is the latest convenience store and travel center operator to enter the private label snack line arena with Love's Travel Snacks.

Launched June 12, the line includes gummy bears, gummy worms, sour gummy worms, fruity orange slices, starlight mints, French burnt peanuts, flavorful peach rings, cherry sours and assorted fruit slices. Paying tribute to Love' heritage, the sour cherries are in the shape of hearts.

Each bag of Love's Travel Snacks sells for $1.69. Starting June 25, the bags will be available for an everyday low price of two bags for $3.

"Stopping at Love's has become even sweeter for drivers across the country," said Wade Hollis, senior manager of category buyers for merchandise at Love's. "This line provides our customers good value, innovative flavors and offers they can't find anywhere else. These products further define our commitment to highway hospitality and being the one-stop shop for travel needs."

The travel center operator plans to add more items to the Love's Travel Snacks line in the future.

Oklahoma City-based Love’s operates 480 locations in 41 states.