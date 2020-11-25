C-store Retailers Start to Show Off Their Holiday Spirit

Each day, the travel center operator will pose a question via Facebook. Professional drivers can enter the giveaway by posting an answer in the comments section of the post within 24 hours for a chance to win that day's prize.

Prizes include inverters, radios, GPS units and Pilot Flying J gift cards.

The contest begins Tuesday, Dec. 1 and runs through Saturday, Dec. 12.

Sheetz Inc.

Sheetz is showcasing its holiday spirit with "Project Happy Hole-idayz," its first-ever beer brewed in partnership with Wicked Weed Brewing Co.

Available at 432 Sheetz stores across Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Virginia, Project Happy Hole-idayz is a limited-edition craft beer brewed with 1 pound per barrel of the retailer's Shweetz Glazed Vanilla Donut holes, giving the golden pale ale notes of fresh baked doughnuts, vanilla frosting, graham crackers, honey and malted barley.

"We are thrilled to partner with the Wicked Weed Brewing Co., a popular brewery and destination in the heart of North Carolina, to create this festive and delicious holiday beer for our customers," said Ryan Sheetz, vice president of marketing and brand at Sheetz. "This year has been a tough one for us all and we’re hopeful this beer can lift the spirits of our customers as we embark on the holiday season and look toward next year."

Sixteen-ounce four-packs of Project Happy Hole-idayz retail for $7.99 and will be available while supplies last. For a full list of participating locations, click here.

WAWA INC.

Wawa's Free Coffee Tuesday got merrier with the return of Holiday Blend Coffee, a seasonal favorite coffee with flavors of molasses, ginger, cinnamon and clove. The java is complemented by a new line of four holiday cups with snowflakes, string lights and festive prints.

"Our associates relish in the opportunity to brighten customers' days and Free Coffee Tuesday has provided a rewarding platform to do just that," said Mike Sherlock, chief product marketing officer for Wawa. "We're excited to bring Holiday Blend back and know it will be a huge crowd pleaser, especially on Tuesdays!"

The Pennsylvania-based retailer and 2SP Brewing Co. is also continuing its holiday tradition of brewing collaborative limited-time beers. New to this year is Holiday Reserve Coffee Stout, a creamy coffee oatmeal stout spiced for the holidays with cinnamon, nutmeg, clove and balanced with Wawa's Winter Reserve Coffee blend.