Love's Celebrates 300 Truck Care Academy Graduates

OKLAHOMA CITY — Love's Truck Care and Speedco recently celebrated the milestone of 300 diesel technicians to graduate from Love's Truck Care Academy since its launch in April 2022.

The curriculum for the innovative training program combines classroom instruction with hands-on experience in seven heavy-duty truck systems. The academy's first graduating class consisted of a group of level five diesel technicians.

"I have always wanted a career in truck maintenance and repair, but going to technical school was out of the question because of the price. It was exciting to find out Love's would cover the cost of my training," said Keven A., a Speedco diesel technician from Arizona, who graduated from the program last year. "I built a camaraderie with everyone in my class and returned to my shop with skills to better serve our customers and set an example for my team."

Love's Truck Care Academy is the only accelerated diesel technician training program of its kind for beginners, according to the company. Employees who completed the program receive a tool set valued at $3,500 and are eligible to earn a commission for mechanical work on top of their hourly pay and an annual productivity bonus.

Candidates travel to one of two Love's Truck Care Academy sites in Amarillo, Texas, or El Reno, Okla. Love's plans to add two more training facilities in Arizona and Indiana in the coming months.

"Our plan to expand the Love's Truck Care Academy program and double our number of diesel technician graduates over the next year underscores our commitment to invest in our talented team members," said Gary Price, executive vice president at Love's. "We have the largest over-the-road workforce of diesel technicians and mechanics, and we want to help them realize their career goals. This truly is the application for the American Dream."

In addition to the academy, Love's Truck Care and Speedco offer a nonaccelerated Diesel Technician Apprenticeship Program with mobile training labs, which brings the classroom to employees.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Oklahoma City, Love's Travel Stops has a network of more than 600 locations in 42 states, along with 430-plus truck service centers under both the Speedco and Love's Truck Care names. Family-owned and operated, the company currently employs more than 39,000 people.