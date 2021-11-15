Love's & Chester's Teaming Up to Host Inaugural 'Truckersgiving'

OKLAHOMA CITY — Love's Travel Stops and fresh fried chicken quick-service restaurant concept Chester's Chicken are partnering to launch Truckersgiving, the first holiday season celebration that offers thanks to the nation's truck drivers.

On Nov. 18, one week before Thanksgiving, Chester's and Love's will celebrate essential road warriors by inviting them in for a pit stop to receive a specially designed trucker hat and free side of Chester's new mac and cheese.

More than 140 Chester's restaurants operate inside Love's locations.

"Truck drivers are more essential than ever due to the challenges brought on by the global pandemic. We rely on them to deliver critical goods — fuel, food, medicine, vaccines, etc. — that we've become so accustomed to in our daily lives," said William Culpepper, vice president of marketing at Chester's Chicken. "When the supply chain was disrupted, truckers and the important work they perform were rightfully applauded. We established what we hope to become an annual holiday, Truckersgiving, to praise and thank truck drivers for all they do, including the acknowledgement that many are away from their families during the holiday season."

The week prior to Thanksgiving is typically busier with truck traffic than the week of the holiday, making it the ideal time to treat truck drivers, according to Love's.

"Love's enjoys any reason to celebrate professional truck drivers, and Truckersgiving is a fun and festive way to do that," said Joe Cotton, vice president of restaurant services, Love's. "We know drivers enjoy Chester's Chicken, so this is a great way to say thank you to truck drivers during the holidays."

To participate, truckers can stop at any Chester's within a Love's during operating hours on Nov. 18 and show their commercial driver's license to receive one of more than 2,000 trucker hats and their free side of Chester's mac and cheese while supplies last.

Chester's new mew and cheese, along with the homestyle sides green beans and mashed potatoes with roasted chicken gravy, are part of Chester's continued brand refresh.

Oklahoma City-based Love's Travel Stops & Country Stores operates a network of more than 560 locations in 41 states. It also has more than 410 truck service centers, which include Speedco and Love's Truck Care locations.