Love's Completes First Rebranding Following EZ GO Deal

OKLAHOMA CITY — Love's Travel Stops welcomed customers at its first rebranded EZ GO convenience store months after it acquired the Oklahoma-based chain. The Walters, Okla., store now offers a 10-cents-per-gallon fuel discount through the Love's Connect mobile app, along with other Love's deals.

All 11 EZ GO turnpike stores in Oklahoma and Kansas will be rebranded to the Love's banner. Work is scheduled to be completed during the fourth quarter of 2023, weather permitting. They are the first-ever turnpike locations for Love's.

Love's closed on its purchase of EZ GO, formerly owned by Carey Johnson Oil Co. Inc., in April. The deal included six travel stops located on Oklahoma turnpikes and five on the Kansas turnpike, as well as 11 c-stores in Oklahoma and Nebraska.

The acquisition was part of the company's commitment to add stores in areas of high demand, according to Love's.

"We are excited to add locations in Oklahoma, Kansas and Nebraska and welcome nearly 400 new team members to the Love's Family of Cos.," said Shane Wharton, president of Love's. "The opportunity to expand into serving commercial and casual customers on the two state turnpikes supports our strategic priority of pursuing adjacent acquisition opportunities.

The acquired EZ GO turnpike locations feature parking, diesel and DEF for professional drivers, with retail operations that offer groceries, beverages, snacks, tobacco, gifts, fresh food, dispensed beverages and other consumer goods.

The stores also share space with multiple franchise food concepts. Two sites offer the proprietary Back Forty Barbecue restaurant concept.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Oklahoma City, Love's Travel Stops has a network of more than 600 locations in 42 states, along with 430-plus truck service centers under both the Speedco and Love's Truck Care names. Family-owned and operated, the company currently employs more than 39,000 people.