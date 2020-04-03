Love's Connect App Now Offers Exclusive Mobile Deals

OKLAHOMA CITY — Love's Travel Stops & Country Stores updated its Love's Connect mobile app to offer more exclusive deals on its food and beverage offers.

Through the Mobile Deals feature, professional drivers and commuters can access exclusive offers by opening the Love's Connect mobile app, clicking "Deals" on the bottom menu, tapping the deals they want, and scanning the mobile barcode at checkout.

"Mobile Deals on the Love's Connect app is a money-saving tool for local customers, professional drivers and those on road trips," said Dave Frankenfield, vice president of marketing for Love's. "We're dedicated to rewarding our loyal customers with the best Highway Hospitality, and we think Mobile Deals is the next step in that evolution."

Other features available through the Love's Connect mobile app include:

Route planner and store locator;

Busy times graph to better plan trips and shower stops;

The ability to view Love's and Speedco store details like amenities, fuel prices, restaurants and more;

A roadside assistance screen that links to Love's Truck Care locations;

Fuel pump activation with Love's mobile pay; and

Management of My Love Rewards accounts.

Love's will continue to add new features to the Love's Connect app to improve customer experiences and get customers back on the road quickly, the company stated.

Based in Oklahoma City, Love's travel stop network comprises more than 510 locations in 41 states.