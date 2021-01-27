Love's Details 2021 Growth Plans

OKLAHOMA CITY — Love's Travel Stops & Country Stores has an ambitious growth plan for 2021 that includes the opening of up to 50 travel stops and the addition of more than 3,000 truck parking spots and 3,000 jobs.

The plan expands on the travel stop operator's 2020 growth, which included 38 new locations and more than 3,000 truck parking spaces.

"2020 was difficult, but our teams worked together to open new locations, add parking spaces and serve customers despite the pandemic," said Love's President Shane Wharton. "In 2021, we'll grow our travel stop network where our customers have asked us to, add new products and services and open new truck care centers to get professional truck drivers back on the road quickly and safely."

In 2021, Love's also plans to:

Open 30-plus Love's Truck Care and Speedco locations;

Continue to enhance the Love's Connect mobile app with new features;

Continue to enhance the Love's-branded product line and introduce new fresh food offerings; and

Increase fueling options across the U.S. through Trillium, a provider of alternative and renewable fuel supply, design, installation and operations.

Oklahoma City-based Love's network comprises more than 540 locations in 41 states. It also has 400 truck service centers, which include Speedco and Love's Truck Care locations.