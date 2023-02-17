Advertisement
Love's Details 2023 Growth Strategies

Expansion plans include opening 25 travel stops and 15 Love's Truck Care and Speedco locations.
OKLAHOMA CITY — Love's Travel Stops intends to invest in organic growth while enhancing its existing network with new locations, partnerships and amenities all on the agenda for 2023.

Love's expansion plans for the year include opening 25 travel stops while remodeling existing locations; opening 15 Love's Truck Care and Speedco locations; and adding services and partnerships with top brands to get drivers back on the road quickly.

"What Tom Love started in 1964 has evolved into more than a store that offers gas, and we'll continue to push the envelope with the addition of new services, amenities and partnerships," said Love's President Shane Wharton. "Being innovative and strategic with what we do adds reasons for customers to choose us and we'll continue to find new ways to offer good value at competitive prices across the Love's Family of Companies."

A strategic remodel initiative is also on the way. Love's shared that it will soon announce details to remodel existing stores over the next few years, with plans ranging from updated bathrooms to complete remodels. This strengthens the company's commitment to maintaining safe, clean locations, according to Love's.

Stores undergoing updates will remain open during the remodeling process.

FOODSERVICE OFFERINGS & PRIVATE LABEL PRODUCTS

Love's is continuing to expand its branded snacks and foodservice items, such as trail mix, beef jerky, cold-pressed juice and fresh menu items like macaroni and cheese, quesadillas and BBQ offerings, coming this summer. The company will also add 30 new restaurants.

The updated food offering will include a selection of healthy items, food that is hot and ready to go and items in the cold case that customers can heat up. Love's focus is on items that can be put together on site and done well while staying fresh.

The expansion of Love's private label offering will include new Amarillo Supply Co. products for professional drivers and more Love's-branded stabilizers, lubricants and batteries.

SERVICES & AMENITIES

Road warriors with RVs will be able to enjoy the dramatic expansion of Love's RV network to more than 1,300 hookups across the country through the addition of 30 RV locations and 1,000 hookups. Some sites will have additional amenities such as fire pits.

The company's number of Amazon Lockers is also on the rise, targeted to grow by 80 to 100 lockers to a total of 200-plus.

The Love's Connect app will also add new and exclusive deals for customers, including the recently announced 10-cents-per-gallon fuel discount for gasoline and casual diesel drivers.

MEETING PROFESSIONAL DRIVERS' NEEDS

Love's recently announced exclusive partnerships with Interstate Batteries to offer customers Interstate-branded batteries exclusively out of the big three over-the-road travel stops; and with Daimler Truck North America to provide light mechanical warranty work on Freightliner vehicles, adding another service point for customers.

Love's is strengthening its commitment to getting drivers back on the road quickly by adding 15 new truck care locations, 75 maintenance bays, 75 emergency roadside service trucks, two tire retread centers and expanded services to fleet yards.

Finally, Love's will expand training opportunities for diesel technicians and mechanics with the addition of two new Love's Truck Care Academies, bringing its number of locations to four to train team members, the company reported.

Love's Financial and Factoring services will continue to assist drivers with its bundled service options and expansion into adjacent factoring industries.

Love's 2023 outlook includes updates for the Love's Family of Companies:

  • Musket, one of the largest trading and logistics companies in the United States as well as a top producer of diesel exhaust fluid, will continue to grow its partnership with Circle K with fuel and terminal procurement.
  • Gemini Motor Transport is adding 325 new trucks this year and replacing 250 older mileage units.
  • Trillium Energy Solutions will support the National Electric Vehicle (EV) Infrastructure plan in 2023 with its established network of more than 80 EV charging stations across the country, plus the addition of new units.

According to the company, the Love's Family of Companies is continuing to focus on understanding and meeting customers' needs by hiring and retaining top-tier talent across the country and at its corporate offices in Oklahoma City, Houston and Memphis. Love's expects to add 2,000 employees in 2023 and will continue initiatives such as the recently implemented Heart of Love's program, which recognizes and celebrates employees' successes, and Musket's trader development program, which is designed to develop high-capacity team members.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Oklahoma City, Love's Travel Stops has a network of more than 600 locations in 42 states, along with 430-plus truck service centers under both the Speedco and Love's Truck Care names. Family-owned and operated, the company currently employs more than 39,000 people.

