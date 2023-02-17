Love's Details 2023 Growth Strategies

FOODSERVICE OFFERINGS & PRIVATE LABEL PRODUCTS

Love's is continuing to expand its branded snacks and foodservice items, such as trail mix, beef jerky, cold-pressed juice and fresh menu items like macaroni and cheese, quesadillas and BBQ offerings, coming this summer. The company will also add 30 new restaurants.

The updated food offering will include a selection of healthy items, food that is hot and ready to go and items in the cold case that customers can heat up. Love's focus is on items that can be put together on site and done well while staying fresh.

The expansion of Love's private label offering will include new Amarillo Supply Co. products for professional drivers and more Love's-branded stabilizers, lubricants and batteries.

SERVICES & AMENITIES

Road warriors with RVs will be able to enjoy the dramatic expansion of Love's RV network to more than 1,300 hookups across the country through the addition of 30 RV locations and 1,000 hookups. Some sites will have additional amenities such as fire pits.

The company's number of Amazon Lockers is also on the rise, targeted to grow by 80 to 100 lockers to a total of 200-plus.

The Love's Connect app will also add new and exclusive deals for customers, including the recently announced 10-cents-per-gallon fuel discount for gasoline and casual diesel drivers.

MEETING PROFESSIONAL DRIVERS' NEEDS

Love's recently announced exclusive partnerships with Interstate Batteries to offer customers Interstate-branded batteries exclusively out of the big three over-the-road travel stops; and with Daimler Truck North America to provide light mechanical warranty work on Freightliner vehicles, adding another service point for customers.

Love's is strengthening its commitment to getting drivers back on the road quickly by adding 15 new truck care locations, 75 maintenance bays, 75 emergency roadside service trucks, two tire retread centers and expanded services to fleet yards.