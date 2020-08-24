Love's & Electrify America Collaborate to Bring Electric Vehicle Charging Stations to Six U.S. States

OKLAHOMA CITY — Love's Travel Stops & Country Stores is teaming with Electrify America to add public ultra-face electric vehicle (EV) charging stations to seven locations in six states: Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Florida, New York and Arizona.

The charging stations will have a combined 28 EV chargers and be available for public use by early 2021. Five locations are already open.

The most recent Love's station to open in Salina, Utah, helped complete a cross-country route of Electrify America chargers running from Washington, D.C., to Los Angeles.

"As we continue building charging stations at accessible sites, Love's Travel Stops was a perfect fit because of its convenient locations near major highways," said Rachel Moses, senior manager for site acquisition, development and strategy at Electrify America. "Providing EV drivers with the opportunity to charge their vehicles at Love's locations will help instill confidence for longer interstate trips, and can encourage more consumers to consider making the switch to electric."

Depending on the location, drivers will have access to chargers that range in power from 150 kilowatt (kW) to 350 kW. Electric vehicles capable of accepting a 350 kW charge can add up to 20 miles of range per minute. This helps to alleviate the range anxiety that many consumers associate with EV road trips, according to Love's.

"Our goal is to provide all drivers with safe, convenient places to stop and refuel - and that includes the growing number of electric vehicle drivers," said Frank Love, co-CEO of Love's. "We're committed to initiatives and solutions that reduce emissions, and excited to add EV charging stations at our locations."

Love's recently added charging stations at locations in Erick, Okla.; Tucumcari and Rosa, N.M.; Davenport, Fla.; and Salina. Love's locations in Binghamton, N.Y., and Quartzsite, Ariz., will add charging stations in the near future.

Oklahoma City-based Love's operates more than 520 locations in 41 states.