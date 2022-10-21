Love's Expands Services as It Reaches Network Milestone

OKLAHOMA CITY — Love's Travel Stops now counts 600 locations in its network as it pushes its growth agenda further.

The travel center operator threw open the doors on its 600th travel stop in mid-October. The Love's Travel Stop is in Perry, Okla., and adds 60 truck parking spaces and 70 jobs to Noble County.

"As Love's opens its 600th location in the U.S., and 81st in its home state of Oklahoma, the company remains committed to being the best and most comprehensive travel stop on the highway and adding new amenities and services to get customers back on the road quickly and safely," said Shane Wharton, president of Love's.

"When you walk into a Love's, you’ll see the same clean places, friendly faces that you've seen for the past 58 years, and that's Love's promise to customers," Wharton added .

Opening new locations is not the only item on Love's to-do list. The company is adding RV hookups to locations. Water, electric and sewer hookups as well as Wi-Fi are available at 21 existing Love’s locations across the country.

The company also recently opened its first RV park in Cordele, Ga. The Cordele location offers full hookups, fire pits, pickle ball courts, a splash pad, laundry and more.

In addition to RV hookups, Love's joined Amazon's package pickup network to provide its customers with access to Amazon Lockers at more than 50 locations. These alternate pickup locations offer customers convenience, flexibility and the security of knowing when and where their package will be waiting for them, the company noted.

Customers making a purchase on Amazon will have the option to choose the Love's location nearest them, if applicable.

Number 600

At more than 12,000 square feet, the Love's Travel Stop in Perry is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. It features as Arby's restaurant, 65 car parking spaces, six RV hookups, six diesel bays, an RV dump station, propane, five showers, laundry facilities, a Fresh Kitchen concept, Mobile to Go Zone, CAT scale and a dog park.

In honor of the grand opening of the Perry location, Love's donated $15,000 to the Oklahoma Lions Service Foundation to make Lions Park in Perry more accessible to children of all abilities.

Oklahoma City-based Love's Travel Stops operates a travel stop network with 600 locations in 42 states. In addition, it has more than 430 truck service centers, which include Speedco and Love's Truck Care locations. Founded in 1964, the company remains family-owned and operated and employs more than 38,000 people.