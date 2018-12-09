Love's Expedites New Travel Stop Opening to Serve Customers in Path of Hurricane Florence

OKLAHOMA CITY — With Hurricane Florence barreling across the Atlantic Ocean toward the East Coast, Love's Travel Stop worked to beat the clock and open a new location in Bastian, Va.

The latest Love's Travel Stop, located at 6168 N Scenic Highway, opened its doors earlier than scheduled to provide fuel, food and supplies to area residents.

"We opened our location early so we can take care of customers preparing for Hurricane Florence," said Tom Love, executive chairman and founder of Love's. "Our new travel stop in Bastian will provide a fuel option for those evacuating or braving the storm. We look forward to serving the people of Bastian and travelers by being a community partner in times of need and always along Interstate 77."

The more than 10,000-square-foot facility is open 24 hours daily and is the company's 11th location in Virginia. Among the travel stop's offerings are an Arby's restaurant, gourmet coffee, Fresh to Go options and electronics.

Professional drivers can also take advantage of 51 truck parking spots, seven showers and laundry facilities.

Oklahoma City-based Love's noted it is monitoring the latest developments as Hurricane Florence marches toward the South Carolina, North Carolina and Virginia coasts. The company is taking precautions and increasing fuel and food deliveries at its locations in advance of the storm.

Storm Preparations

According to the National Hurricane Center, Hurricane Florence was a Category 4 as of 11 a.m. Sept. 12, with sustained winds of 130 mph. It is expected to make landfall somewhere along the North Carolina-South Carolina border on Friday morning, Sept. 14. Four states along the U.S. eastern seaboard, including North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia and Maryland, plus Washington, D.C., declared states of emergency in advance of the storm.