Love's Extends Raises & Time Off, Offers Employees Additional Bonuses

05/08/2020
OKLAHOMA CITY — Love's Travel Stops & Country Stores will extend its base pay increase and sick pay related to the COVID-19 pandemic, and offer free employee meals for all hourly store employees to a variety of later dates.

The travel stop operator also added a new $200 bonus for employees who work the month of June.

The free employee meals are extended through May; the $2 per hour pay increase is extended to June 2; and the COVID-19 related sick pay is extended through July 31.

The extra benefits went into effect in March, as Convenience Store News previously reported. They were first extended the following month.

"Our team members continue to work hard to help get professional truck drivers back on the road quickly," said Jenny Love Meyer, executive vice president and chief culture officer of Love's. "The importance of their work isn't going unnoticed by us or by our customers. We'll continue to support them as they support those who are delivering essential goods across the country."

Customer-facing hourly employees at Love's-owned hotels, Speedco and Love's Truck Care are included in the extended benefits.

Oklahoma City-based Love's Travel Stops operates more than 510 locations in 41 states.

