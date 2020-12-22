Love's Extends Wage Increase for Store Associates

OKLAHOMA CITY — As the COVID-19 pandemic wages on, Love's Travel Stops is extending its wage increase and temporary sick pay related to the coronavirus through March 31, 2021.

The extension of benefits, which were introduced this March, include a $2-an-hour pay increase for hourly store employees; temporary sick pay related to COVID-19; and guaranteed quarterly bonuses for current store managers.

Customer-facing hourly employees at Love's-owned hotels, Speedco and Love's Truck Care are included in the extended benefits.

The "Team First" initiative comes as dedicated team members continue to serve customers during the COVID-19 pandemic, the company stated.

"Our team members did a fantastic job of caring for each other and our customers in 2020, and we know that will continue into the new year," said Jenny Love Meyer, executive vice president and chief culture officer of Love's. "We want to continue to support our teams as they're on the front lines and are essential in getting professional drivers and four-wheel customers back on the road quickly and safely."

The Team First initiative also includes half-off meals for employees.

Oklahoma City-based Love's operates more than 540 travel stops in 41 states and more than 400 Speedco and Love's Truck Care service centers.