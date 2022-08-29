Love's Focuses on Professional Driver Safety With New Brand

OKLAHOMA CITY — Love's Travel Stops will celebrate the launch of its new Amarillo Supply Co. brand during its National Truck Driver Appreciation Week festivities in September.

The company will offer discounts and giveaways to commemorate the new brand, which focuses on keeping drivers safe while on the road.

The Amarillo Supply Co. line features key items that professional truck drivers need to maintain their trucks while delivering essential goods across the country. The brand will initially feature a variety of air hoses and a blow gun kit before expanding to include around 40 additional items in spring 2023. It will be sold at all locations across the country.

The travel center operator is also giving back to professional drivers with a celebration of National Truck Driver Appreciation Week that lasts throughout September. Love's will offer a record-breaking 23.5 million My Love Rewards points, worth more than $230,000, to hundreds of daily and weekly winners, along with a 1-million-point winner to close out the event.

Drivers will be entered for a chance to instantly win 1,000 or 2,000 My Love Rewards points each time they swipe their My Love Rewards card during September. Thousands of instant winners will be selected daily.

Drivers will also be entered for a chance to win weekly My Love Rewards points and the grand prize of 1 million My Love Rewards points at the end of September. Winners will be notified by email.

My Love Rewards Points weekly giveaway schedule is:

Sept. 9: one customer will win 250,000 My Love Rewards points ($2,500 retail value)

Sept. 16: one customer will win 500,000 My Love Rewards points ($5,000 retail value)

Sept. 23: one customer will win 750,000 My Love Rewards points ($7,500 retail value)

Sept. 30: one customer will receive a grand prize of 1,000,000 My Love Rewards points ($10,000 retail value)

"We look forward to National Truck Driver Appreciation Week each year because it's one way we say, 'thank you,' to professional truck drivers who are essential to the country's success," said Jon Archard, vice president of fleet sales at Love's. "This year is special because it's our biggest points giveaway ever and we've launched a brand focused on keeping drivers and their trucks safe on the road."

Additional Driver Appreciation deals include:

Fresh food and drink deals Sept. 12-16;

Free hot sandwich or fresh salad with an oil change Sept. 12-16;

Discounts on Amarillo Supply Co. products throughout September and October; and

Free Amarillo Supply Co. hat with the purchase of a three-pack of gloves for $9.99, or any of the six Amarillo Supply Co. safety items promoted at 15 percent off, throughout the month and through October.

Oklahoma City-based Love's Travel Stops operates more than 590 locations in 41 states. The travel center operator provides professional drivers and motorists with 24-hour access to clean and safe places to purchase gasoline, diesel fuel, compressed natural gas, travel items, electronics, snacks, restaurant offerings, and more from coast to coast.

Love's has more than 420 truck service centers, which include Speedco and Love's Truck Care locations. Love's and Speedco combined is the largest oil change, preventive maintenance, and total truck care nationwide network with more than 1,500 maintenance bays and 1,200 emergency roadside vehicles available for customers.