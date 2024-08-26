Love's Gears Up for Monthlong Trucker Appreciation Celebration
Members of My Love Rewards will receive an email with available offers. They can activate mobile deals with a single tap in the special offer email or in the Deals section of the Love's Connect App.
The extra savings, rewards and points drivers can enjoy in September include:
- Double My Love Rewards points on any in-store merchandise purchase in September by adding the Mobile Deal to the My Love Rewards card;
- A Premium Bundle truck wash at the Deluxe Bundle price by adding the Mobile Deal to the My Love Rewards card;
- One free driver appreciation hat with the purchase of three packs of gloves;
- One free Traverse Pro Series hat with the purchase of a Traverse Travel Gear seat cushion or Traverse Pro Series flashlight;
- Weekly discounts on various food items through the My Love Rewards card or Love's Connect App; and
- $10 back in My Love Rewards points on any oil and professional maintenance purchase.
Drivers can take advantage of these offers alongside the usual free fountain drink refills and showers with any commercial diesel fuel fill of 50 gallons or more that come with My Love Rewards membership.
Headquartered in Oklahoma, family-owned and -operated Love's core business is travel stops and convenience stores with 648 locations in 42 states. The company has nearly 40,000 team members in North America and Europe.
Love's recently made the third annual ranking of America's Best Retailers from Newsweek and Statista.