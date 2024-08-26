Love's Gears Up for Monthlong Trucker Appreciation Celebration

OKLAHOMA CITY — Love's Travel Stops will once again extend its National Truck Driver Appreciation Week celebrations to include exclusive offers throughout September.

Professional drivers can visit Love's locations all month long to redeem offers through the My Love Rewards loyalty program or do so via the Love's Connect app.

The travel stop operator is thankful for drivers year-round, the company said. To further recognize their contributions, Love's has curated deals during Driver Appreciation Month, starting on Sept. 1.

