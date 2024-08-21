Five C-store Chains Rank Among America's Best Retailers

The final assessment and rankings were based on the likelihood of recommendation (50% of the final score) and five evaluation criteria (also 50% of the final score):

Products — measures the quality, price, range and variety of products offered in-store Customer service — measures the friendliness, helpfulness and availability of employees in-store Atmosphere — measures the general atmosphere, lighting/illumination, music and cleanliness of stores Accessibility — measures the parking availability, store hours and convenience of store location Shop layout — measures the order that products are displayed, aisle size, product presentation, mannequins and store size

Five convenience store chains ranked the best of the best, with Lake Jackson, Texas-based Buc-ee's taking the No. 1 spot in the Convenience Stores category. The retailer, which earned a score of 94.37, also recently earned the No. 1 spot on the 2024 Forbes Customer Experience All-Stars List, and nabbed a top spot on Forbes inaugural 2024 Best Brands for Customer Service List.

Pennsylvania-based Wawa Inc. took the No. 2 spot with a score of 90.08. The chain was recently named a two-time winner of the 2024 Loyalty360 Awards, which recognize brands that are building stronger and deeper loyalty with their customers in a proactive, meaningful and measurable way.

Rounding out the top five convenience chains who made Newsweek and Statista's 2024 America's Best Retailers ranking are Tulsa, Okla.-based QuikTrip Corp. (No. 3 with a score of 89.6), Altoona, Pa.-based Sheetz Inc. (No. 4 with a score of 88.9) and Oklahoma City-based Love's Travel Stops (No. 5 with a score of 86.9).

In addition to Buc-ee's, Wawa, QuikTrip and Sheetz landed on the 2024 Forbes Customer Experience All-Stars List earlier this year.

To view the complete 2024 America's Best Retailers ranking, click here.